Police Chief Dan Meyer discussed the details on how to retain an ATV permit during the Monday, Aug. 8, North Branch City Council meeting.
Applications for ATV permits to ride on city roads are now available for residents of North Branch.
“Part of the permitting process required by state statute includes each ATV has to have insurance,” Meyer said.
The driver of the ATV has to have a valid DNR permit if born after 1987. Juveniles that apply will need their parents to sign off on the application.
When applying, owners need to bring proof of insurance and the DNR permit, if required.
The permits are good for three years and can be renewed.
Council made the decision not to charge residents for the application of ATV permits. It was a 4-to-1 vote to not charge residents, with council member Kathy Blomquist voting against.
