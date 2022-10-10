North Branch High School inducted three new members into its Activities Hall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 23. From left are North Branch Activities Director Kindra Helin, Superintendent Sara Paul, Kris Bowers, Dave Ambers, Bruce Walker and school board member Sarah Grovender. Ambers and Walker were inducted as coaches, while Bowers was inducted as an athlete.
North Branch High School inducted three new members into its Activities Hall of Fame on Sept. 23, as Dave Ambers and Bruce Walker were inducted as coaches, while Kris Bowers was inducted as an athlete.
A reception was held before the Vikings football game that evening, and the three individuals were officially inducted during halftime.
Dave Ambers coached for North Branch Area Public Schools for an astonishing 51 years from 1979-2014. He coached a variety of sports at both the middle school and high school levels, including 22 years as the head coach of the girls golf team. One of the biggest highlights of Ambers’ career was leading the Vikings girls golf team to a Rum River Conference Championship in 1999.
During his tenure at North Branch, aside from golf, Ambers spent time coaching both boys and girls basketball, volleyball, boys and girls tennis, as well as track and field. Ambers also officiated basketball for several years.
In his retirement, Ambers and his wife, Betty, continue to be visible members in the North Branch community.
Bruce Walker came to North Branch in 1959 after serving the country as a member of the Army. A graduate of Winona State University, Walker spent 31 teaching mathematics at North Branch until his retirement in 1991.
He was the head baseball coach of the Vikings for 13 years, leading his team to the school’s first-ever baseball district title in 1965. In addition to his success coaching on the diamond, Walker also spent time coaching middle school football and basketball.
Off the field is where Walker made his strongest impact on the North Branch community. In 1966 he was named the Jaycees North Branch Teacher of the Year. Walker started the highly successful North Branch Photo Club in 1980. He was also very well known in the community as a driver’s education instructor, serving in that role from 1963 until his retirement.
Kris Bowers is a 1994 graduate of North Branch and is remembered as one of the most exceptional athletes in Vikings history.
She earned four varsity letters each as a star player for both the volleyball and softball teams. In addition, she also lettered in gymnastics, basketball, and boys hockey.
At the time of her graduation, Bowers had set the school volleyball records for single season service aces, career kills, and career service aces. She was named All-State in softball and was also named team MVP twice.
In her senior year, Bowers led the Vikings girls basketball team to its first-ever appearance in the state tournament. That season she broke the school record for rebounds in a single season.
Bowers went on to play softball collegiately at the University of Minnesota. She also earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Minnesota.
Today, Bowers serves the Chisago County community as a 911 dispatcher. She has held that role for the last 15 years. Bowers is married with four adult children and one granddaughter. To this day she is still regarded as one of the best athletes to ever represent North Branch High School.
