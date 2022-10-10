NB HOF 1006.jpg

North Branch High School inducted three new members into its Activities Hall of Fame on Friday, Sept. 23. From left are North Branch Activities Director Kindra Helin, Superintendent Sara Paul, Kris Bowers, Dave Ambers, Bruce Walker and school board member Sarah Grovender. Ambers and Walker were inducted as coaches, while Bowers was inducted as an athlete.

 Jorge Perales

A reception was held before the Vikings football game that evening, and the three individuals were officially inducted during halftime.

