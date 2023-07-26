NB10u.jpg

Pictured left to right in back row: Assistant Coach Brandon Anderson, Assistant Coach Trevor Buzzell, Head Coach Cory Groholski, Assistant Coach Wes Eisenschenk, and Assistant Coach Kelby Roy. Middle Row: Kaisa Swenson, Teagan Buzzell, Bailey Peterson, Bailee Eisenschenk, Ava Groholski, Harper Anderson, Maizie Roy. Front Row: Brynn Jenson, Emmalyn Agnes, Harlow Tolzman (not pictured Riley Rainer and Team Manager Erin Jenson).

 Submitted photo

The North Branch 10UC Red girls Fastpitch team won the 2023 Minnesota State Championship in Buffalo Minnesota on July 9.

The girls battled back through the loser’s bracket from a first game loss, winning their next eight games to win the title.

  
