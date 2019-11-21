Local churches in the North Branch area have a goal to put up four new welcome signs. Two of them are already up on the west and east side of Highway 95 and the other two are planned for Old Highway 61.
“This has been a long going project. We’ve been working on it for about 3 1/2 years,” said Michelle Still, from Main Street Church in North Branch. “There have been many steps and many people involved. First we had to pick out the design, which took a long time. Even though the old signs were still there, we felt we had to get written permission from the property owners and that took a long time to get an agreement.”
The eight churches that helped with the signs and fundraising are Access, Harris Covenant, Kost Evangelical Free, Living Branch Lutheran, Main Street Church, Northbrook Church, Spring Lake Lutheran, Trinity Lutheran and St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church.
“We came up with enough funding to get the two up on Highway 95 this fall,” Still said. “The two on 95 needed to replaced and the two on 61 are covered with so much brush, you can hardly see them. They were really dilapidated and falling down.”
Still said Char Smith, the owner of Gateway Signs, located in Stacy, made the two signs and all the churches are pleased with the results. They hope to have two more signs up on Old Highway 61 in the spring.
“We just hope we can raise enough money to get the other two church signs up. Also, I really want to acknowledge the cooperation of the property owners. We really appreciate it,” Still said.
The Lorraine Schmidt Harder estate and Elmer Schmidt family property, who are past members of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, have allowed the property located on east Highway 95 to be used for the North Branch area churches’ welcome sign for over 60 years.
For more information or to help with fundraising, contact Still at michgh@prodigy.net.
