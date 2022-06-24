New Pathways Homeless Shelter in Cambridge believes every child deserves a safe place to sleep and a home of their own.

New Pathways gives families with children experiencing homelessness a safe place to stay while helping them transition to permanent housing.

Today, you can give a vulnerable family a hand up so they can get back on their feet.

New Pathways’ Spring Us Forward Campaign 2022 is taking donations through June at https://www.givemn.org/story/9ijqhg.

The fundraiser already is more than half-way to its goal of raising $20,000 this month.

The Shalom Thrift Shop and First Bank and Trust will match all donations given in June up to $10,000.

Due to the pandemic, people experiencing homelessness are even more vulnerable.

A donation gives a family a second chance.

The family has a chance to have a safe place to sleep, to take a hot shower and put on clean clothes.

Families also are welcome to work with skilled staff who can help assess their needs and develop a plan to get into a home of their own, and a chance to do many of the things we may take for granted.

For more information, click on the website, call 763-691-0121 or visit New Pathways’ Facebook page at facebook.com/newpathwaysmn.

Load comments