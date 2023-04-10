Staff at NBAPS work hard to support students and we take great pride in doing what we can to help students succeed both in school and in their lives beyond school. Our students know staff care about their learning. On a daily basis, I see students getting extra help before and after school, and staff members attending student activities to show how much they care about each student’s interests and accomplishments.

The Viking pride of our staff has a ripple effect on student engagement. The presence and commitment from our staff makes a big difference in the lives of our students!

