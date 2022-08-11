Century 21 Moline Realty is pleased to announce that Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized Nate Campion, sales affiliate with the office, as a top-producer nationwide when it honored him with the coveted Century 21 Pacesetter Gold Award.
The Pacesetter Gold Award is bestowed to sales affiliates on track for the Masters Award program at 6 months, which is based on sales production or closed transactions.
Sales affiliates can qualify for three levels of the Masters Award: Ruby, Emerald and Diamond, which is determined at the end of the year.
“Nate places his real estate wisdom and passion for life into his everyday business, helping to make clients more comfortable with the real estate transaction as they make what may be the most significant purchase of their lives,” said Carrie Gibbs, broker/owner of Century 21 Moline Realty.
“Nate is a valued and trusted real estate resource for the Isanti County community and a major contributor to the overall success of Century 21 Moline Realty and the Century 21 System as a whole.”
Campion has six years of experience in the real estate industry and has been with the Century 21 System since 2016.
“It is truly an honor to receive the Pacesetter Gold Producers Award and be recognized among such a talented and dedicated group of real estate sales professionals,” said Campion.
Century 21 Moline Realty is a full-service brokerage located at 202 Main St S, Cambridge and specializing in residential and commercial properties.
