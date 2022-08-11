Nate Campion.jpg

Century 21 Moline Realty is pleased to announce that Century 21 Real Estate LLC recently recognized Nate Campion, sales affiliate with the office, as a top-producer nationwide when it honored him with the coveted Century 21 Pacesetter Gold Award.

The Pacesetter Gold Award is bestowed to sales affiliates on track for the Masters Award program at 6 months, which is based on sales production or closed transactions.

