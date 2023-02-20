When it comes to music, we all have our favorites. And boy, do I have some favorites.
My personal musical tastes run an eclectic gamut, ranging from heavy metal such as Led Zeppelin, Rush and Van Halen to jazz legends such as Louis Armstrong, Dave Brubeck and Steely Dan to classical music from Rachmaninoff and Gershwin.
My musical tastes are also a product of my times. I attended college in the early ‘80s, so I have a fondness for the pop and rock artists of that era. And my fondness goes far beyond the “big names” of that time, such as Michael Jackson, Genesis and Phil Collins, and Journey.
I could write for hours about the joys of listening to ‘80s wonders such as Mr. Mister, Tears for Fears, INXS, Night Ranger, Donnie Iris … whew, don’t get me started!
Last weekend I found myself listening to Go West. For the uninitiated, Go West is a two-person band that created multiple hits, such as “We Close Our Eyes” – which was a constant video played during the early days of MTV – and “King of Wishful Thinking” – which became popular when it was featured in the film “Pretty Woman.”
Go West had several other hits that I enjoyed, so it made for an enjoyable evening of listening to good music while I worked.
Then things got a little bit crazy. On my personal Twitter account, I tweeted this note to my followers: “Talk about falling down an obscure rabbit hole … right now I’m rolling through the Go West catalog – and loving it.” Then I thanked the two members of the band, Peter Cox and Richard Drummie.
I mentioned crazy, right? A few hours later, I found a reply on my Twitter mentions that simply said, “Cheers, John!” followed by emojis of hands in prayer, a fist bump, and a shining star. The author of that tweet?
Peter Cox. THE Peter Cox. The lead singer of the band Go West.
Laugh if you want, and tell me it was not a big deal if you’d like. But know this: You could not be more wrong. His response left me shocked, stunned and speechless. As I stared at it, I found tears cascading down my face.
Peter Cox, the lead singer from a band I enjoy listening to, crafted a simple thank you to a total stranger – one of his more than 16,000 followers. How difficult was it? What did it cost him? It was easy, and it cost him nothing but a minute of his time.
And yet, it meant the world to me. Pardon me as I fight to not spill a few more tears as I write this. I stumbled to send a quick reply, thanking Cox for his musical gifts, and it did not seem to be nearly enough.
Because the lesson I learned was a valuable one that had nothing to do with music. Instead, it had everything to do with simply extending a little courtesy to others.
And I do mean simple courtesies. Can we hold a door for someone else to enter a room or a building before us? Can we allow someone with fewer groceries to cut in front of us at the grocery line instead of waiting? Can we make sure a car merging onto a highway has a little room to do so safely?
Can we extend a smile to someone who might need one? Can we thank someone for a kind deed? Can we offer a bit of praise for a job well done? Can we congratulate a winner for winning a game – or congratulate a loser for a strong effort despite losing a game?
These simple courtesies are not going to solve the world’s problems or heal the world’s wounds. But they do remind me of the story of a man walking along the beach, noticing that a number of starfish has been washed onto the hot, dry sand. The multitude of starfish would surely die if they did not quickly return to the cool waters.
The man would walk up to a starfish, pick it up, and hurl it into the water, then painstakingly repeat the process. While this went on, someone walked up to the man and noted that there were too many starfish for one man to save them all.
“You’re probably right,” the man said as he picked up another starfish. But then he added, “At least I can make a difference with this one,” as he threw it into the life-saving water.
Thanks, Peter Cox, for showing me a bit of kindness last week. I promise to pay it forward as best as I can.
John Wagner is the managing editor of the County News Review.
