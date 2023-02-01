Just one season after girls wrestling made its debut as a Minnesota State High School League-sanctioned activity, continued participant growth has created an expansion of postseason opportunities.
With girls wrestling doubling in size this season to 96 member schools participating, the MSHSL has created postseason expansion from two section tournaments to four on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Sections 1-4 will compete in two separate tournaments at Hastings High School, and Sections 5-8 will do likewise at their tournament at Sartell High School.
The first- and second-place finishers in each weight class in each of the four section tournaments will advance to the state tournament. Each of the 12 weight classes will feature an eight-participant field competing for first- through sixth-place finishes on Saturday, March 4.
Last season the MSHSL invited only the section champions to compete in the inaugural girls wrestling tournament sanctioned by the league.
“It is entirely appropriate that in the wake of last year’s celebration of the 50th year of Title IX, the League is expanding the Girls Wrestling State Tournament to accommodate the rapid growth in the number of girls who are wrestling in Minnesota,” said League Associate Director Charlie Campbell, who oversees wrestling. “Beyond doubling the number of girls who qualify for the state tournament, I’m grateful that more and more girls are being connected to caring adults in their school community after the academic school day.”
At the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season, 12 girls made League history when they were crowned state champions at the Wrestling State Tournament.
A girls wrestling division was approved by the League’s Representative Assembly in May of 2021.
