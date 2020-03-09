For those struggling to make ends meet and keep their cupboards full, the stress of finding food can be overwhelming. For those who face an issue with transportation, the search for food can be even more so, and that’s where Family Pathways Mobile Food Truck can help.
In an effort to bring food to those who can’t get to one of Family Pathways many food shelf locations, the Mobile Food Truck was purchased and Mobile Food locations were established throughout Chisago and Isanti counties, as well as sites in other counties served by Family Pathways.
“The program primarily started with a focus on seniors who were having trouble coming to the food shelf,” said Family Pathways Director Food Equity & Access Kathy Wills said. “It has since morphed into both seniors and low-incoming housing residents.”
The truck serves 22 sites, 19 of which are located in Chisago and Isanti counties, and in 2019, 129,186 mobile meals were distributed.
“We have locations at different apartment buildings and senior living buildings throughout the communities we serve,” Wills said.
For the residents at the mobile food locations, the service is a one-stop shop, set up just like a grocery store complete with doorstep delivery.
“We usually set up in a community room in the building and everyone will come down to choose their food and then John (Bjorke) will deliver their food right to their door,” said Wendy Thomas, Mobile Food Truck coordinator. “It is almost like a full service grocery store in their building and they all love it.”
The mobile schedule is set up so that each location has a set date for each month, and residents can count on the food being delivered on that day consistently.
“The mobile food schedule allows people to know when we will be there each month, and it helps them to know when they will have the access to the food,” Wills said. “The truck also goes on Mondays to the regular produce delivery sites where any of our clients can pick up.”
Being able to access food without leaving their homes is just one of the benefits clients of the mobile drop off locations experience, and having weekly access to those fresh foods in their community is also a benefit of the food shelf being mobile.
“They don’t just come to us for food, they come to connect with others in their building and it’s a really good social time as well,” Wills said.
While many of the clients at the mobile locations struggle with mobility, Family Pathways also provides a Caregiver Consultant for Again Services who goes to many of the sites to bring resources and work one-on-one with people to help them access services they need.
“We are bringing them food, but we are also trying to get to the bottom of what their social, physical and even emotional needs are,” Thomas said.
In an effort to also establish a relationship and trust with clients, those at the mobile sites, like driver Jonathon Bjorke, also find themselves becoming close with those they see on a monthly basis.
“They love us coming, they really do. They wait and look for us to come each month and then they gather to say hello and come into the room and sometimes we really have to crawl over them to get in and set up,” Bjorke said.
“For me it’s good to know that we are someone for them to talk to; it’s not only social hour for them, but we get to socialize to while we help them shop and bring their food to their rooms. It’s fun to see them get so excited about something like an eggplant and then to hear the stories that spark from that eggplant — stories about growing up on the farm and stories of their families — it’s just great to hear,” Bjorke added.
“That’s the part I really like too, being able to have patience with everyone and having the ability to take the time to help them shop and assist where needed,” said Janine Moran, the newest Mobile Food Truck coordinator.
“For me, it’s their faces and the smiles that are the best, and it’s over such an unfortunate situation — food, such a basic need for everyone — why do we forget our seniors,” Wills added.
To be a part of the Mobile Food Truck pick up, registration in advance is required. Contact Wendy Thomas at the Cambridge Food Shelf at 763-552-3663 to get started.
