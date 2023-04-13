Workshops will explain opportunities available and path to becoming an approved vendor
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is offering a virtual and several in-person workshops to small businesses hoping to earn MnDOT contracts for smaller construction projects, maintenance work or needs requiring specific professional technical skills.
From tree trimming work and landscaping projects, to paving sidewalks and fixing fences, MnDOT has a variety of smaller work contracts available for bid every year. The agency also has electrical contracts, needs for surveying, real estate appraisals and more. Some MnDOT contracts offer up to $100,000.
“Many small businesses have the experience and talent to perform MnDOT projects, but they may not know what’s available or how to get the process started. These workshops can help,” said Mary Schmidt, MnDOT equity advancement director.
Workshops are open to all small businesses, but especially to those that are economically disadvantaged or owned by people with disabilities, women, veterans, or members of BIPOC communities:
Thursday, April 13, 1:30-3 p.m. – Duluth area
Black Bear Casino Resort, 1785 Highway 210, Carlton, MN 55718
Wednesday, April 26, 8:30-10 a.m. – statewide (virtual event)
Zoom information - Meeting ID: 830 3448 4332, Passcode: 622776
Attendees are encouraged to register for these workshops to help MnDOT prepare for attendance.
MnDOT invites and encourages participation by all. If you need an ASL, a foreign language interpreter, or other reasonable accommodation, or need documents in an alternative format (such as braille or large print) for this event, please email your request to Janet Miller at ADArequest.dot@state.mn.us or call 651-366-4720.
