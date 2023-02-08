The Minnesota Department of Transportation has adopted the 2022-2041 Statewide Multimodal Transportation Plan, strengthening the agency’s commitment to providing a convenient, safe, reliable and affordable system that works for everyone.

Updated every five years, the SMTP is the highest policy plan for transportation in Minnesota. The plan outlines objectives, performance measures, strategies and actions to help advance MnDOT’s vision of a multimodal transportation system that maximizes the health of people, the environment and our economy. The document is a statewide policy plan for all users, all modes and any jurisdiction that has a role in Minnesota’s transportation system.

