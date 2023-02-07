MN ADOPT, a Minnesota nonprofit providing statewide services to the adoption, foster and kinship communities, announced on Jan. 25 that it had changed its name to Foster Adopt Minnesota.
The name change comes after expansion of services to provide support services to the Minnesota foster and kinship communities.
MN ADOPT has been supporting the Minnesota adoption community since 1980, with a focus on ensuring every Minnesota child has a safe and permanent family. In recent years, these services have expanded to include foster and kinship communities more formally.
The organization has its main office in St. Paul but provides statewide services to families and professionals.
While the name has changed, the services offered will remain the same, with programs designed to offer information, connection and resources to the Minnesota adoption, foster and kinship communities. With this change, the organizational name will better align with the services it provides.
“Foster Adopt Minnesota also utilizes the acronym “FAM,” which is important to us because it represents our vision of Zero Kids Waiting for a permanent, loving family,” said MN ADOPT Executive Director, Rachel Walstad. “As we start a new year, we’re excited to also begin this chapter of our organization”
