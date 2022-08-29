The Minnesota Shooters basketball team, which is made up of senior-citizen hoopers, is back at it again this summer.
The group of players, who range from 70 to 75 years old, travel all over the country seeking out competition that will push them to their physical limits.
Dave Erickson, a 72-year-old from Cambridge, is one of the leaders of the team that has made trips to states as far away as Florida and Utah for tournaments.
“It’s a grueling three days of basketball. We play two games a day,” Erickson said after competing in a recent tournament. “After the second day, you start to feel some muscle aches. It gets hard on you after a while.”
Despite losing to several teams in younger age brackets at the Minnesota Senior Games in Mankato earlier this month, the Shooters advanced to the 2023 National Senior Games in Pittsburgh that will take place next July.
Jon Nicholson, of St. Paul, is another core member of the Shooters, and he credits Erickson for holding the team together.
“I always say Dave is like our general manager. He gets everything organized and keeps the core of our team intact,” Nicholson said.
While the team does not practice before they meet for tournaments, most of the players are able to get into the gym a few times a week in order to work on their craft and stay in shape.
Nicholson spends a large portion of his winters in Florida, and it was in the Sunshine State where he got inspired to get involved in the game of basketball again.
“I hadn’t played a game of basketball with an actual referee in close to 50 years,” he said. “It took some convincing from my friends, but I decided to give it a go.”
While every year there are roster changes that occur within the team, the core group that usually stays intact includes Erickson and Nicholson, along with Tom Eichenberger, who is formerly from Minnetonka but has since relocated to Indiana.
The group does not have very much height, so they rely on speed and teamwork when dealing with teams that have a size advantage over them.
“We don’t really have a big man,” Erickson said. “Part of our philosophy is to keep moving around on the floor so the bigger guys we are playing against get tired out sooner.”
The team also realizes the level of competition will be much higher once they arrive in Pittsburgh for nationals next year.
“There is a lot of good athletes once we get out to nationals. Some former college players. We even played against a former professional player at the 2019 nationals in Albuquerque,” Erickson added.
The men that make up the Shooters are highly competitive individuals, but they realize that the experience is about much more than just trying to win games.
For athletes of their age group, staying physically active is critical to maintaining good health.
“I’m a reasonably healthy guy at 72,” Erickson said. “I play basketball twice a week all year round here in Cambridge. It helps me stay in shape. This [basketball] is just an outlet for me to see where I fit in with other guys my age,”
Nicholson used a famous quote to sum up how meaningful it is for him to have the opportunity to play competitive basketball at his age.
“You don’t get old by playing basketball, you get old by not playing,” he said.
