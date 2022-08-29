Minnesota Shooters - 1.jpg

The Minnesota Shooters are, from left to right, Andy Steinfeldt, Martin Zander, Jim Heger, Harold Bagley and Dave Erickson.

 Submitted photo

The Minnesota Shooters basketball team, which is made up of senior-citizen hoopers, is back at it again this summer.

The group of players, who range from 70 to 75 years old, travel all over the country seeking out competition that will push them to their physical limits.

