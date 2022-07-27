The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites Minnesotans to tune in to an upcoming webinar that will discuss managing shoreline at their home or cabin.
The webinar will be held at noon on Wednesday, July 27.
Minnesota DNR staffers Shane McBride, aquatic plant specialist, and Heather Baird, fisheries landscape coordinator, will cover best practices for managing shoreline.
The webinar will cover what to do with shoreline so that it protects water quality and fishing, but still provides access to enjoy the lake, river or stream.
The webinar is part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series.
That program aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, as well as skills to enjoy these opportunities.
The webinars are free, but registration is required.
More information, including registration information for webinars and recordings of past webinars, is available on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the DNR website (mndnr.gov/Discover).
