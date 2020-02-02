Scout & Morgan Books and Spare Room Reads welcome debut Minnesota author Kathleen West to celebrate the release of her new book, “Minor Dramas & Other Catastrophes.”
Perfect for fans of “Where’d You Go,” “Bernadette and Small Admissions,” the books is a wry and cleverly observed novel about the privileged bubble that is Liston Heights High—the micro-managing parents, the overworked teachers, and the students caught in the middle—and the fallout for each of them when the bubble finally bursts.
West is a veteran middle and high-school teacher. A life-long Minnesotan, she holds degrees from Macalester College and the University of Minnesota.
West will present her book on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in The Spare Room at Chucker’s Bowl in Rush City. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Prize drawings, cash bar and food available for purchase. This a free event, and teachers and book groups are encouraged to attend.
The book release is Feb. 4. Books will be available for signing at the event and Scout & Morgan Books in Cambridge. For more information call 763-689-2474.
