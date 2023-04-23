With more than 600 new volunteers, Minnesota added more rainfall monitors during the annual March recruitment than any other state and again broke the national recruiting record for the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network.

This marks the fourth year in a row that the recruiting effort led by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Minnesota office of the National Weather Service has broken the national record and kept the “CoCoRaHS Cup” in Minnesota. Last year, 365 Minnesotans volunteered, and 270 the year before that.

