Connor Cummiskey is the community editor of the Union-Times.
The Mille Lacs County Fair returns for the 130th year after the coronavirus pandemic prevented last year’s event. The fairgrounds are located at 1400 Third St. N., Princeton.
It starts at noon on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and runs until 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15. Tickets are $3 Wednesday and $5 after that. $10 wristbands are available for access all five days of the fair, while children 6 years old and younger can get in for free.
Three new features are available for visitors to enjoy. Equine storytellers Blue Horse Theatre will hold multiple shows each day of the fair. The group performs stories and dances with horses, including an interactive portion for children.
The fair is bringing a mechanical bull ride to the commercial building. While the machine is akin to what fans of “Urban Cowboy” may recognize, it is updated with inflatable padding and can be adjusted so kids can ride it, according to Michele McPherson, president of the fair board.
Finally visitors will be able try their hand at ax throwing inside a traveling exhibit. The range is set up inside a mobile structure, like a batting cage, to prevent axes from flying too far off target, according to McPherson.
Guests also can purchase a raffle ticket to win a chainsaw carving from I Saw It in Minnesota. Each ticket is $1, or $5 for six tickets, and comes with a chance to win one of six carvings.
A talent show is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13. Competitors have a chance to win a first, second and inSpire Award in one of three categories: preteen, teen and open. Performers must show up at 4:45 p.m. day of and pay a $10 entry fee that will be refunded after their performance. Entry forms are available at the Mille Lacs County Fair website and are due Aug. 13.
For more information or to see a full schedule of events visit millelacscountyfair.com.
Wednesday Aug. 11
• 12 p.m. Fair opens.
• 12 p.m. - 8 p.m. Commercial exhibits building opens.
• 12 p.m. 4-H llama show.
• 2 p.m. - 9 p.m. 4-H exhibit and commercial exhibits buildings open.
• 3 p.m. 4-H mini-horse show.
• 6 p.m. 4-H rabbit show.
• 6-10 p.m. Happy Trucker Show.
• 6 p.m. Lawn and garden tractor pull.
Thursday, Aug. 12
• 8 a.m. 4-H goat show in the pavilion.
• 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Day care at the fair.
• 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. 4-H and commercial exhibit buildings open.
• 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. Arts garden art for all in the commercial building.
• 10 a.m. Swine show.
• 10 - 11:30 a.m. The Oz Brothers.
• 10 - 11:30 p.m. Comedian Don B!.
• 12:30-2 p.m. The Oz Brothers.
• 12:30-1:30 p.m. Comedian Don B!
• 1 p.m. 4-H tractor driving contest.
• 1 p.m. 4-H poultry show.
• 2 p.m. Kids pedal tractor pull.
• 2:30-4 p.m. Comedian Don B!.
• 3-4 p.m. The Oz Brothers.
• 6-10 p.m. Carnival open.
• 6 p.m. 4-H sheep show, lamb lead and fleece.
• 6 p.m. Tractor pull.
• 6-10 p.m. Chopper, the world’s Nuttiest DJ.
Friday, Aug. 13
• 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. 4-H exhibit and open class buildings open.
• 9 a.m. 4-H horse show.
• 9:30 a.m. 4-H beef/dairy steer show with 4-H dog agility show to follow.
• 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. The Oz Brothers.
• 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Ring of Kerry.
• 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Arts garden art for all.
• 11:30 a.m. Carnival opens.
• 12-1 p.m. Comedian Don B!.
• 12-4 p.m. Carnival armbands.
• 1:30-3 p.m. The Oz Brothers.
• 2-4 p.m. Comedian Don B!.
• 2:30 p.m. 4-H engineering design team demonstration.
• 3 p.m. 4-H performing arts acts and share the fun acts.
• 3 p.m. 4-H fashion review.
• 4 p.m. 4-H dress your animal contest.
• 4-5 p.m. The Oz Brothers.
• 5-6 p.m. Comedian Don B!.
• 6 p.m. 4-H market animal auction.
• 6-10 p.m. Carnival armbands.
• 7-11 p.m. The White Keys.
• 7 p.m. Princeton Speedway racing.
Saturday, Aug. 14
• 9 a.m. 4-H horse show.
• 9 a.m. 4-H dairy show.
• 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. 4-H exhibit and open class buildings open.
• 9:30-10 a.m. Kids games and money grab.
• 10-10:45 a.m. Comedian Don B!.
• 11 a.m. Carnival opens.
• 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Kids games and money grab.
• 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Arts garden art for all.
• 12-12:45 p.m. Comedian Don B!.
• 12-4 p.m. Carnival armbands.
• 1 p.m. Wine judging.
• 2 p.m. Round robin showmanship contest.
• 2-2:45 p.m. Comedian Don B!.
• 3-3:30 p.m. Kids money grab.
• 4 p.m. 4-H agriculture Olympics.
• 4:45 p.m. Farm Family of the Year and Century Farm awards.
• 5 p.m. Talent contest.
• 6 p.m. 4-H awards presentation.
• 6-10 p.m. Carnival armbands.
• 7:30-11 p.m. Red Letter Band.
• 7:30 p.m. Demo derby.
Sunday, Aug. 15
• 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. 4-H exhibit building open.
• 10 a.m. Showmanship fun show.
• 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Arts garden art for all.
• 11 a.m. Open class beef and dairy show.
• 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Commercial exhibits open.
• 12 p.m. Carnival opens.
• 12-1:30 p.m. Comedian Don B!.
• 12-3 p.m. Sailor Jerri.
• 1 p.m. Kids Olympics by Princeton Kinship.
• 2-3:30 p.m. Comedian Don B!.
• 2:45 p.m. Barns close.
• 4 p.m. Carnival ends, fair closes.
• 4-7 p.m. All exhibits released.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.