The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has contracted with 48 community partners to help those most impacted by COVID-19 get vaccinated, improve health and recover from the effects of the disease.

The contracts extend MDH’s existing pandemic work with COVID-19 Community Coordinators. The community coordinators serve communities hit hardest by COVID-19, including communities of color, American Indian communities, LGBTQ communities and Minnesotans with disabilities. This round includes the largest number of community coordinators since the project started in October 2020.

