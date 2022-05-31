It’s finally that time of year to get gardens going, whether you plant flowers or vegetables.
Now everyone can gather more greens to brighten their yard at the Master Gardeners’ annual plant sale on Friday, June 4, at the Cambridge Community Garden.
Rocky Wilson, chair of the plant sale committee, is looking forward to the many plants that will be available this year.
“I would bet we have well over 500 plants potted and ready to be put in the ground,” he said.
Wilson said a friend will be bringing a wide variety of tomatoes. Other herbs will be available as well as many flower options.
“My thing is perennials, flowers and ornamental grasses,” he said. “There are some fruits, we’ve had rhubarb, we’ve had strawberries, things like that.”
There will be flowers that can be in sun and shade and even house plants as well for purchase.
Wilson also mentioned there last-minute flowers and other items to join the sale. But all come from people that grow their own.
“These are grown by people that know something about growing them,” he said.
As many of the gardeners have a great deal of knowledge of plants, there will more to offer at the sale than just the plants.
“The other real benefit of coming to something like this is, there’s going to be like 15 or so master gardeners there at all times,” Wilson said. “What are you looking for? Something in the shade? Ground cover?
“You’re not asked to know everything. ‘Master’ is kind of a misleading word. They ask you to know where to get an answer. If there’s a question about a tree or something, we have people that have extra training about trees, so we forward the question to them.”
The University of Minnesota Master Gardener Program does have a class available that covers different types of plants, wildlife, vegetables and more. The class costs about $350, and sales such as this one help provide grants for future gardeners.
Wilson completed his class in 2014 and mentioned they have roughly 20-25 master gardeners on the committee.
The committee helps in many ways with anything that contains greens.
“We also help getting a garden started for some public places, churches and things like that. Anything related to gardening,” Wilson said.
Even the city of Cambridge has a great garden.
“There’s the community garden which we’re running which is full in town here. It’s big,” Wilson said.
All the plants and vegetables that will be for sale are donated.
Wilson said most of the perennials will be sold for around $4-5 whereas stores will charge anywhere from $8-12.
The gardeners are also pushing for movements. They want to attract more pollinators and get more native plants planted. Wilson said pollinators will help bring back other creatures.
“Before we moved here, before we came in, the plants and the animals had what I like to say is a circle of life; they were all together taking care of each other,” Wilson said. “Now we changed things and we’ve taken away the habitat. We are using more pesticides, we’re building more highways, we’re domesticating more land.”
The event welcomes kids and will offer seeds to plant flowers or vegetables. The event will also include a yard sale with gently used items to use for gardening.
The master gardeners often host training classes open to the public, once a month, at no charge.
To find more information on what the Isanti County Master Gardeners are doing, go to their website at https://www.isanticountymastergardeners.com/.
