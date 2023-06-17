NewBusinessMasterBait0615.jpg

Pictured from left to right; Ken Gagner, Braham Area Schools superintendent and Chamber President, Chad Buechler, owner, and Kelly Nelson, Braham Event Center director, Chamber Vice President.

 Submitted photo

The Braham Area Chamber of Commerce would officially welcomed Master Bait & Hook Tackle Shop to the Community of Braham.

Master Bait & Hook Tackle Shop is a family run business that offers: Live Bait, Tackle, Electronics & installs, dock sales, boat rentals, clothing, and more is coming.

