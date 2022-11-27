A new map will make it easier for Minnesotans experiencing chronic pain to find safe, opioid-free treatments, to help with healing, working, socializing, and managing daily tasks.
Chronic pain can be debilitating and affects about 20% of U.S. adults, according to the Center for Disease Control. An important goal of treatment for people experiencing chronic pain is to provide options to help improve quality of life and function.
The NO PAIN MN map features several services that have been demonstrated to reduce chronic pain and improve quality of life, including psychotherapy, acupuncture, yoga, massage therapy, chiropractic care, and physical therapy. These alternative pain management options can provide treatment with no risk of substance misuse, while improving quality of life.
“There are many ways to effectively manage pain that do not rely on opioids, but many people don’t know what those options are or how to access them,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “This statewide map is a great step to increase awareness about the safe and effective alternatives that are available in Minnesota.”
Directing people to alternative pain management strategies could address the reliance of opioids in Minnesota. Data released earlier this year shows overdose deaths in Minnesota involving opioids increased from 685 deaths in 2020 to 924 deaths in 2021.
The website is intended for both health care providers and patients. Providers can find a menu of patient care options and can make referrals to practitioners of non-pharmacological and non-opioid pain management. Patients can locate providers, identify resources for self-management and discuss treatment options with their medical providers. Each listed service includes contact information, addresses and descriptions so anyone can explore treatment options and contact providers directly.
“The listed treatments are evidence-based and found to be effective in reducing chronic pain,” said Jennifer DeCubellis, CEO, Hennepin Healthcare. “This is a useful tool to both patients and providers looking for treatment methods that are safe, reliable, and effective for managing pain and healing patients. The team created an invaluable resource for the state.”
Explore the MDH Non-Narcotic Pain Management Mapping and Demonstration Projects page to learn more about resources.
Visit the NOPAINMN.org to learn more about this mapping project.
The map, NOPAINMN.org, was designed by Hennepin Healthcare in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Health. More information is available in the Non-Narcotic Pain Management Demonstration Projects (PDF) report.
