The Braham Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual fall wine tasting event on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Braham Event Center. Many wine, beer and liquor vendors were available. The event also included food, door prizes and a wine cork game.
The Braham Area Chamber of Commerce members hosted a wine cork game where attendees had the opportunity to win bottles of wine. Pictured left to right: Ken Gagner, Chamber president, Juile Scullard with Frandsen Bank & Trust, and Terry Turnquist representing his business, Braham Barber Stylist.
Western Son Vodka was one of the liquor vendors in the fall wine tasting event. They offered more than just vodka: Their flavored vodkas were available in peach, raspberry, watermelon, prickly pear, and more.
Delicious liquor and wine samples from area wineries, distilleries, breweries included; North Folk Winery, Northern Hollow Winery, Winehaven Winery and Vineyard, Tattersall Distilling and Bent Paddle Brewing Co.
The Braham Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual fall wine tasting event on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Braham Event Center. Many wine, beer and liquor vendors were available. The event also included food, door prizes and a wine cork game.
The Braham Area Chamber of Commerce members hosted a wine cork game where attendees had the opportunity to win bottles of wine. Pictured left to right: Ken Gagner, Chamber president, Juile Scullard with Frandsen Bank & Trust, and Terry Turnquist representing his business, Braham Barber Stylist.
Western Son Vodka was one of the liquor vendors in the fall wine tasting event. They offered more than just vodka: Their flavored vodkas were available in peach, raspberry, watermelon, prickly pear, and more.
Delicious liquor and wine samples from area wineries, distilleries, breweries included; North Folk Winery, Northern Hollow Winery, Winehaven Winery and Vineyard, Tattersall Distilling and Bent Paddle Brewing Co.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.