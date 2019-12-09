For families struggling with finances or having a safe place to stay, having a child to feed and clothe adds to the heartache. In order to help serve local families in the community this holiday season, Common Ground: A United Methodist Community is hosting an event called The Manger Project, meant to provide needed items to families with babies.
The event will be held on Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at the church, and individuals, families and the community are invited to participate in the project.
“The project is perfect for families, especially young ones; it really teaches about babies and giving at a young age,” said Pastor Andrew Buschena. “You don’t need to be a member of the church, and people of all ages are invited to attend.”
“The event is about making memories and building faith,” Buschena added.
Each person will be able to make a small manger, with all materials donated by DKN Construction. Once constructed, the mangers will be brought home by participants with a goal of filling them throughout the next couple of weeks.
“Each family will be given a kit with wood, nails and instructions — everything to construct the manger — but it would be good if they were able to bring a hammer to use,” Buschena said.
“Families will take the manger home, and the idea is to place the manger under the tree and fill it with items as if you were having a baby,” said Erika Knight, director of children and youth ministry. “All of the items will be collected and then donated to New Pathways.”
Appropriate items include diapers, wipes, infant medication, and anything else a parent would need.
“The hope is to fill the managers with items that new parents would need and support babies in our community through donating items to New Pathways,” Knight said.
“People can bring the manger items back to church on Sunday, Jan. 5, or anytime around then,” Buschena said. “For families that fill up the manger, they can go ahead and put the additional items in a bag and bring them in for us to put in the life-sized manger we will have out on display.”
All items donated during The Manger Project will benefit New Pathways, while future events will also benefit local organizations, according to Buschena.
“We’ve done other community events in the past, but this is the first like this,” Buschena said. “We’re making an intentional effort as a church to do more events like this in the future.”
For more information on New Pathways and how to support local families in crisis, visit www.newpathwaysmn.com/want-to-help. To register for the project visit www.cg-umc.org/manger-project-sign-up.
