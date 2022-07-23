Here are the individual award winners from the morning portion of the camp, which featured players entering grades 3 through 6. Front row, from left, are Jack Simberg (Playmaker Award), Julius Spencer (Rookie of the Year) and Damien Kassa (Hustle Award). Back row, from left, are Dakota Wolcyn (Defense Award) Ricky Fisk (MVP) and Lukas Carstensen (Most Improved).
Here are the individual award winners from the afternoon portion of the camp, which featured players entering grades 7 through 10. Front row, from left, is Eddie Lundeen (Rookie of the Year), Ethan Bergloff (Playmaker Award) and Orlando Diaz (Hustle Award). Back row, from left, are Mason Lamb (Most Improved), John Troolin (MVP) and Tanner Jones (Defense Award).
Here are the individual award winners from the morning portion of the camp, which featured players entering grades 3 through 6. Front row, from left, are Jack Simberg (Playmaker Award), Julius Spencer (Rookie of the Year) and Damien Kassa (Hustle Award). Back row, from left, are Dakota Wolcyn (Defense Award) Ricky Fisk (MVP) and Lukas Carstensen (Most Improved).
Submitted photo.
Here are the individual award winners from the afternoon portion of the camp, which featured players entering grades 7 through 10. Front row, from left, is Eddie Lundeen (Rookie of the Year), Ethan Bergloff (Playmaker Award) and Orlando Diaz (Hustle Award). Back row, from left, are Mason Lamb (Most Improved), John Troolin (MVP) and Tanner Jones (Defense Award).
The Mac Attack basketball camp for Cambridge-Isanti boys entering grades 3 through 11 took place at Isanti Intermediate School last week.
The camp, led by C-I boys basketball coach Mike McDonald, started when McDonald became the coach at Lyman County High School in South Dakota in 1982.
When McDonald took over as coach of the Bluejackets, he brought the came with him. Since that time there have been only three years the camp was not held: 1994, when McDonald was taking courses in graduate school; 1997, when C-I was building a new gym; and 2020, when COVID-19 shut down the country.
This week McDonald will host a Junior Mac Attack camp for boys entering kindergarten through second grade, also at Isanti Intermediate School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.