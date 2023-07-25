The award winners from the morning camp: in the front row, from left to right, is Jack Simberg, playmaker award; Oliver Johnson, rookie of the year; Liam Gilbert, most improved. Back row, from left, is Lucas Carstensen, hustle award; Trey Gustafson, most valuable player; and Dalton Brown, defense award.
The award winners from the afternoon camp: in the front row, from left, is Lane Nelson, defense award; Dakota Wolfson, rookie of the year; Micah Gustafson, hustle award. Back row, from left, is Wyatt Nelson, most improved; Ethan Bergloff, most valuable player; Eddie Lundeen, playmaker award.
John Wagner
Cambridge-Isanti boys basketball coach Mike McDonald hosted his annual “Mac Attack” basketball camp at the high school last week, hosting prospective players in grades 3 through 6 in the morning, followed by grades 7 through 10 in the afternoon.
The award winners from the morning camp are Jack Simberg, playmaker award; Oliver Johnson, rookie of the year; Liam Gilbert, most improved; Lucas Carstensen, hustle award; Trey Gustafson, most valuable player; and Dalton Brown, defense award.
