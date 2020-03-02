What began as an effort by local artists to support one another has turned into an annual event at the Anoka-Ramsey Community College-Cambridge Campus.
The annual art exhibit, hosted by the Art Salon, a local group of artists, is in its third year of displaying work from local artists for the community to enjoy.
According to college art professor Marko Marian, the art show is an opportunity for local artists to display their pieces, share their passion for the arts, and encourage others to do the same.
“The Cambridge Center of the Arts used to host these types, and when that dissolved and I found out the group was still interested in hosting, I decided we should carry on the tradition,” Marian said. “We have local artists’ work on display, and the Art Salon as the core group; we also have some of the college students who display their work.”
The art show held an opening reception on Feb. 21, and the event will continue during college business hours through March 26. The college is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The college will be open during spring break, March 16-20, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
The Art Salon group is happy to see their items on display and is hoping the show will draw interest in the arts and possibly help grow their group, according to member and artist B.T. Johnson.
“Our group is made up of people who come in just because they like art. Some people come in because they want to purchase things, and a lot of us come to share our work and get ideas from other local artists,” Johnson said.
Art Salon meetings are held the second Tuesday of the month from 5 to 7 p.m. at Sidelines in downtown Cambridge, and everyone is invited.
Mary Ann Cleary
For Mary Ann Cleary a passion for the arts came at a young age, and while working as an engineer over the years put her talents on the back burner, she’s excited to have gotten back into the arts after retirement.
“I retired at the end of 2007 and I got back into the arts after I had spent several years of my life as an engineer,” Cleary said.
While she spends time using oils and pastels to create most of her pieces, the images she creates varies.
“I do a lot of work with oils and pastels — landscapes and Minnesota scenes — I also do figure work as well,” Cleary said.
“Rum River Enchanted” is an image of the Rum River near her home, a piece she really enjoys because of the personal connection.
Sharon Howell
For Sharon Howell it was an experience at a casino in Granite Falls 20 years ago that really shaped the way her artistic direction would go.
“I’ve always been an artist,” Howell said. “I was so impressed with the music and the grass dancers and their teepees that I wanted to create them.”
While Howell’s art is usually done in series, her portrayal of the grass dancers, their traditions, and the Native American lifestyle is something she’s been working on for a long time, and something she continues to work on.
“I always work in series, with the dancers I even did jingle dancers, and now I am starting a new series based on the Native American language,” Howell said. Howell looks forward to the new series and hopes to create 10 to 12 new pieces within it.
B.T. Johnson
Around the age of 6, B.T. Johnson discovered his passion for the arts and began creating pieces.
“I was really young when my brother and his friends found a bag of plaster at a work site and brought it home,” Johnson said.
It was that plaster, and his talent, that would shape the rest of his life.
“I began making faces with the plaster and carving them out with a butter knife. We they would sell them to people around the community,” Johnson added.
Then, into adulthood, Johnson continued creating his sculptures and would use them as decorations at his home.
“The whole idea when I started was to have something for the yard, and then when I got done looking at it I would bring the piece to a show,” Johnson said.
