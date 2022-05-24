East Central Regional Library will celebrate Minnesota’s state bird, the common loon, with an interactive story time featuring two Minnesota children’s authors.

The event, called For the Love of Loons, will be held at the Cambridge Public Library on Wednesday, June 22, starting at 10:30 a.m.

North Branch Area Library will host the event on Wednesday, June 29, starting at 10:30 a.m.

On Thursday, July 28, the event will be at Chisago Lakes Area Library at 10:30 a.m., then move to Wyoming Area Library at 1 p.m. before finishing the day at Rush City Public Library at 3:30 p.m.

The event will feature two picture books about loons: Little Loon Finds His Voice by Yvonne Pearson and Regina Shklovsky, and Secrets of the Loon by Laura Purdie Salas and Chuck Dayton.

For more information, contact your local library, visit ecrlib.org and follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).

