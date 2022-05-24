Libraries to host Loons stories May 24, 2022 21 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save East Central Regional Library will celebrate Minnesota’s state bird, the common loon, with an interactive story time featuring two Minnesota children’s authors.The event, called For the Love of Loons, will be held at the Cambridge Public Library on Wednesday, June 22, starting at 10:30 a.m.North Branch Area Library will host the event on Wednesday, June 29, starting at 10:30 a.m.On Thursday, July 28, the event will be at Chisago Lakes Area Library at 10:30 a.m., then move to Wyoming Area Library at 1 p.m. before finishing the day at Rush City Public Library at 3:30 p.m.The event will feature two picture books about loons: Little Loon Finds His Voice by Yvonne Pearson and Regina Shklovsky, and Secrets of the Loon by Laura Purdie Salas and Chuck Dayton.For more information, contact your local library, visit ecrlib.org and follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. County News Review Headlines Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists E-Editions County News Review May 19, 2022 0 Scotsman Rum River May 22, 2022 0 Scotsman Pine City Scotsman North Anoka Scotsman Kanabec Scotsman Classified Scotsman Braham - Rush City Scotsman Chisago County News Review Special Sections
