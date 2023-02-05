Senator Mark Koran’s recently distributed Capitol Update newsletter lacks facts and context. His first point conflates felon voting privilege with election security. These are totally unconnected points.
Let’s not forget this is the person who has yet to renounce The Big Lie and even tried to drag Minnesota into a lawsuit negating the 2020 Presidential election. Minnesota arguably has the fairest elections in the country. Note that the Republicans chose Koran to represent them on the Senate Elections committee.
He then disparages the laudable effort to have Minnesota utilities produce 100% carbon-free energy by 2040. He claims that wind and solar aren’t reliable and the solution is to include nuclear energy. This is a red herring as Koran knows full well that there will be no new nuclear plants built in Minnesota.
He became familiar with energy transmission when he fought tooth and nail to keep a noisy gas peaker plant out of his own backyard. It’s surprising how seldom he mentions the thousand acres of quiet solar panels in his front yard.
He then tells us he is working to improve road safety by connecting County Road 17 at Interstate 35 to his driveway, a massive expense to shave a couple of minutes off a commute to St. Paul. Note also that the broadband expansion out of North Branch seemed to end rather close to this same address.
Mr. Koran’s actions do not demonstrate public service but party politics and, it appears, personal gain. He is the definition of a MAGA Republican: self-interest first, truth is malleable, ignore solid facts, and loyalty to the party line.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.