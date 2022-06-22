Who doesn’t enjoy making slime? Join us as we make custom slime for you to bring home during the Let’s Make Slime program on Thursday, June 23 at the North Branch Area Library.

Participants can choose between two sessions: one from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and another from 2 to 3 p.m. This program is recommended for ages 5 and up.

Registration is required and opens May 26 on the events calendar at ecrlib.org.

This project will take place in the library’s Community Room, and is sponsored by the Friends of the North Branch Area Library.

The North Branch Area Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch, and can be reached at 651-674-8443.

For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).

