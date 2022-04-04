From 10:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, April 14, Chisago Age Well and Collette Colucci, of Family Pathways, will offer a free Dine & Discover “Dementia Friends Information Session” at Rushseba Station, 700 W. 14th St., Rush City. Lunch will be provided. Anyone who knows someone with dementia or simply has questions, is welcome.
At the event, attendees will learn the difference between dementia and normal aging; five key messages about dementia; and how to better communicate with someone diagnosed with dementia.
Many conditions can cause dementia – a set of symptoms that may include memory loss and difficulties with thinking, problem-solving, or language. About 5% of Americans age 70 to 79 show signs of dementia. The prevalence of dementia rises to more than 30% among those over age 90.
Colucci has 30 years experience working with people living with dementia and their caregivers. Serving as aging coordinator for Family Pathways, she is a Dementia Friends Champion, a trained caregiver consultant, a dementia educator and serves as a community educator for the Alzheimer’s Association.
This free event is offered by Chisago Age Well with support from Chisago County SHIP and the Chisago Lakes Area Community Foundation. Donations to Chisago Age Well are welcome to support future programming.
