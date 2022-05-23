Aarron Reinert of Lakes Region EMS awarded the North Branch City Council a Partnership Award for their 15 years together. Pictured left to right are council members Patrick Meachum and Kelly Neider, Reinert, and Mayor Jim Swenson.
Collin VanTassel presented his Eagle Scout project on building bluebird houses to the North Branch City Council Pictured left to right are council members Patrick Meachum and Kelly Neider, Collin VanTassel, Mayor Jim Swenson, and Collin’s mother, Jenny VanTassel.
Aarron Reinert of Lakes Region EMS awarded the North Branch City Council a Partnership Award for their 15 years together. Pictured left to right are council members Patrick Meachum and Kelly Neider, Reinert, and Mayor Jim Swenson.
Collin VanTassel presented his Eagle Scout project on building bluebird houses to the North Branch City Council Pictured left to right are council members Patrick Meachum and Kelly Neider, Collin VanTassel, Mayor Jim Swenson, and Collin’s mother, Jenny VanTassel.
Lakes Region EMS has been providing ambulance services for the city of North Branch and most of Chisago County for 15 years and has received a great deal of support from the city.
As a sign of appreciation, Lakes Region EMS bestowed North Branch City Council with a Partnership Award at the council meeting held Tuesday, May 10.
“In our history, we’ve only given nine of these awards out,” said Aarron Reinert, the executive director and chief of Lakes Region EMS. “The award goes to an organization, goes to a community, an individual who tirelessly supports our organization.”
Lakes Region EMS covers 1,000 square miles for services and has nearly 100 employees. It assists with 10,000 ambulance calls a year. Of those, 8,000 are for medical assistance of some sort, and 2,000 are transportation. They receive 22 calls a day.
Before giving the award, Reinert listed a few things that the city has done to support Lakes Region EMS. During COVID-19, the city helped the company financially to purchase three ventilators.
“That might not sound like much, but as you can imagine during COVID and what we know about the critical care necessary during COVID, those things were incredible,” Reinert said.
With the help of the city, Lakes Region EMS was able to receive a small business loan and purchase its first building in 2003.
Within the partnership, many city employees and council members served on the board to help give direction and support to Lakes Region EMS.
The company said it also has kept a great partnership with the North Branch Police Department and street department.
Eagle Scout project request
Eagle Scout Collin VanTassel came before council to request a bluebird house Eagle Scout project.
“I’m looking to get approval for some bird houses to put in Anderson Park,” VanTassel said. He plans to set up four to six bird houses meant for bluebirds.
VanTassel also made sure to make them easy to open for annual cleaning.
“Are you going to clean them every year?” council member Kelly Neider asked.
“Yes. My goal is to pass them to someone else, maybe a younger sibling,” VanTassel said.
After VanTassel gave a brief description of his plans, Mayor Swenson asked for a motion, which Neider provided.
“I was here at the PTOS when he came and did his presentation; he did a fantastic job, and I highly support the Scouts and the Eagle Scout projects,” she said. “I’ll make the motion to allow him to go out there and put those bluebird houses up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.