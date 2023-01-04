Lakes and Pines Community Action Council, Inc. has been serving communities, families and individuals for 57 years. Lakes and Pines serves seven counties in east central Minnesota: Aitkin, Carlton, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs and Pine. Staff are committed to helping make our communities a better place to live and the lives of customers served better as well.

Lakes and Pines offers a variety of programs including: Head Start, Energy Assistance, Weatherization, Emergency Housing, Housing Rehabilitation, Senior Services, Financial Fitness and Volunteer Income Tax Assistance. In addition, Lakes and Pines may be able to assist in completing applications for Social Security, MNSure or SNAP Food Support. The programs mentioned above are only a few of the programs and assistance offered.

