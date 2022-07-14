Kwik Trip owner Don Zietlow attended the ribbon cutting and shared some history behind the stores. Kwik Trip is based in La Crosse, Wisconsin and has more than 800 stores throughout Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.
Kwik Trip made two donations as it opened its second store. The first donation is to the Cambridge Fire Department for $1,000. Fire Chief Will Pennings (pictured right) stated the donation will be used toward engine tools and equipment in 2023. Giving the donation is Assistant Store Leader, Jordan Luchsinger.
The second donation made by Kwik Trip’s new store was to the Isanti County Beyond the Yellow Ribbon Task Force, also for $1,000. This donation will be used for the general fund in support of its mission. It will be used for things like rent or mortgage, vehicle repair, electric bills, medical bills or whatever a veteran or soldier needs. Store Leader Ashley Hanson is handing the donation to ICBYR founder and Isanti County Commissioner Susan Morris.
Cambridge’s second Kwik Trip outlet, store No. 1177, celebrated its grand opening on Thursday, July 7, with a ribbon cutting. Store Leader Ashley Hanson is pictured cutting the ribbon while the rest of the team stands with her. The store is located at 4000 S Main St. in Cambridge.
Submitted photos
