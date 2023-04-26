Sara Paul.jpg

Spring is here! Getting outside to walk, bike and roll is a source of great joy for many of us across the communities that make up North Branch Area Public Schools. Whatever your age, there's strong scientific evidence that being physically active can help you lead a healthier and happier life. Providing safe routes to school is a high priority for the city of North Branch and North Branch Area Public Schools. We are also fortunate to be partnering with Chisago County’s Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) program.

Because regular exercise is a key aspect of a healthy lifestyle, we invite you to join us for Walk and Roll to School Day. This spring’s event will start at the North Branch Public Library at 6355 379th St. to highlight the city’s next granted Safe Routes to School project - a sidewalk on the east side of County Road 30 south from St. Gregory’s to the North Branch Public Library. Our route will proceed east on 377th and then north on Grand Avenue.

