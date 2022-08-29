Matt Duong of the Isanti Redbirds said it best.
“We talked about it at practice: anybody matters at any time of the game,” he said. “It just takes one inning, one at-bat, one defensive play to come in for no matter what time of the game.”
Despite not getting the call to start in the team’s Minnesota Baseball Association Class C State clash versus the Brownton Bruins, Duong stayed ready.
“I had him up to pinch hit three times, but the situations kept changing. Finally, the last time, we got him in,” said Redbirds manager Steve Allen.
Getting his chance to shine, Duong did not miss the opportunity, delivering the walk-off single to score Mason Voshell and give Isanti the 3-2 victory after 11 hard-fought innings during the Sunday, Aug. 28 battle at Memorial Park in Dundas.
“That’s a huge victory after having some struggles on the base path, having a lot of runners in scoring position that we didn’t come through with earlier in the game,” said Duong after the big hit to push the Redbirds into the final week of the Minnesota Town Baseball season.
Even with some of those miscues on the base paths, Allen credited the team for not losing focus.
“Yeah, we missed a couple opportunities, but the guys never once started second-guessing themselves. They just kept playing until something good happened,” he said, as the Redbirds did not lead until the walk-off hit.
Isanti starting pitcher T.J. Wink kept the Bruins in check until the fourth, when Brownton put runners on second and third with one out. Though Wink got a groundout to shortstop, the runner on third scampered home to give the Bruins the lead.
Wink stranded a Bruin on third, ending the threat with a strikeout.
Brownton maintained the lead, getting another shutout inning by ace Ryan Grams to head to the fifth still leading. After a bounce back shutout inning by Wink, Grams ran into trouble in the bottom of the sixth.
A walk by Voshell, followed by an inside-out swing by Tristen Zimbrich put two runners on for the Redbirds. A sacrifice bunt moved the runners to second and third, before Grams retired the next batter for the second out.
Coming just one pitch away from preserving the lead, Grams uncorked a wild pitch that allowed Voshell to tie the game at 1-1.
Grams recovered to get the final out of the fifth without another run crossing home plate.
Almost as quickly as Isanti tied the ball game, the Bruins answered with a run after a two out RBI-double allowed Brownton to retake the lead at 2-1. The hit ended Wink’s time on the mound to force the Redbirds to the bullpen.
Allen decided to call upon a draftee to keep the damage to a minimum, choosing North Branch’s Jimmy Skroch to toe the rubber.
Calling upon Skroch proved to be a strong choice, as the right-hander secured the last out of the inning.
“Jimmy Skroch from North Branch, boy, did he pick us up,” said Allen.
Right back at the Bruins in the bottom of the sixth, a leadoff triple by Mitch Dunbar had Isanti in prime position to score. Following Dunbar’s triple, another extra base hit by Wyatt Soderquist, a double, tied the game right back up.
Looking for more, the Redbirds found themselves inches away from taking the lead. But a close call at home plate resulted in an out and sent the game to the seventh.
Back on the mound, Skroch kept dealing, tossing shutout seventh, eighth and ninth innings. However, Grams matched Skroch, escaping danger in the eighth thanks to some more strong play in the field, sending the game to extras.
Skroch and Grams each pitched a shutout 10th inning to send the game to the 11th.
Getting the first two outs of the inning, Skroch was lifted for James Green, who got the final out to head to the bottom of the frame.
Voshell started that inning with a bang, hitting a leadoff double before moving over to third thanks to a sacrifice to bring the pinch-hitter Duong to the plate.
Isanti almost had another out on the base paths with a missed sign causing Voshell to race towards home plate, but he raced back to third base safely.
“Luckily, he got back,” said Allen.
Still battling against Grams, Duong had a good idea of what to expect from the pitcher who had thrown 10 and one third innings to that point.
“I knew that he had thrown 200 pitches and didn’t have a lot of velocity left, so I knew he wasn’t going to get anything hard past me. That allowed me to focus on middle away to put that ball in play and make something happen,” he said.
Using that approach, Duong knocked a base hit to right field, letting Voshell come home for the game’s winning run.
At the plate, Voshell, Blaze Hogie and Logan Kalis each had two hits in the contest.
Surviving and advancing, the Redbirds are amongst the final 16 teams of Class C. The victory moves Isanti into next weekend, where they will play Delano Athletics.
The Redbirds and Athletics are set to sqaure off on Sept. 3, at 1:30 p.m. at Faribault’s Bell Field.
Into the contest, Allen believes anything other than a well-played game will result in the season ending for the Redbirds.
“If we don’t bring our ‘A’ game, we are going to go home,” he said.
