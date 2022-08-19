Claiming a spot in the Minnesota Baseball Association’s Class C State Tournament for the fourth season in a row two nights prior, thanks to a 7-2 win over the top-seeded Princeton Panthers, the Isanti Redbirds’ next contest was just as crucial to the season.

A victory in the Region 1C Tournament finale against the Hinckley Knights on Sunday, Aug. 14 secured a pass into the second weekend of the state tournament for the Redbirds, as well as time to ready themselves.

