Claiming a spot in the Minnesota Baseball Association’s Class C State Tournament for the fourth season in a row two nights prior, thanks to a 7-2 win over the top-seeded Princeton Panthers, the Isanti Redbirds’ next contest was just as crucial to the season.
A victory in the Region 1C Tournament finale against the Hinckley Knights on Sunday, Aug. 14 secured a pass into the second weekend of the state tournament for the Redbirds, as well as time to ready themselves.
“It was really important [to win Sunday]; it gives us a bye right away, more time to practice and work on things we need to get done to better prepare ourselves when we get there,” said Isanti starting pitcher Phil Bray.
Again, in the significant contest, the Redbirds flew to a 4-1 victory thanks to a four-run bottom of the sixth at Princeton’s Solheim Veterans Field.
And again, Isanti’s deep team helped it earn the well-deserved time to prepare.
“All year, our depth of our team has been what’s carried us. We have never had everybody here at the same time,” said Redbirds manager Steve Allen.
Missing two big parts of their lineup in Wyatt Soderquist and Blaze Hogie did not slow down the Redbirds.
“We didn’t have the perfect lineup, but we had the winning lineup,” said Allen.
The fourth-seeded Knights knocked out Princeton to earn their ticket to state. Hinckley, having won three in a row heading into the game against Isanti, did not back down against the Redbirds.
After a quiet first inning, the Knights charged out to the early lead by getting to Bray for three singles in the top of the second before the Redbirds pitcher ended the threat with a strikeout.
Bray locked Hinckley down from there, keeping the lead at just a single run, putting up matching zeros to head to the bottom of the sixth still trailing. On the other side of field, the Redbirds offense just couldn’t find that big hit as 10 Isanti baserunners had been stranded on base to that point.
The Redbirds again put themselves in position, this time loading the bases with no one out in the bottom of the sixth. Working a bases loaded walk, Matt Dunbar got Isanti on the board.
The team was not done there.
A Joe Tuholsky sacrifice fly and wild pitch added a pair of runs to bring Mason Voshell to the plate with the Redbirds still looking for more.
Ripping a double to left field, Voshell capped the inning with Isanti’s fourth run, turning the deficit into a 4-1 lead.
“It took us a while to get on Hinckley’s pitcher tonight, and once we started seeing the ball a little better, we got on top of it and had some good timely hits,” said Voshell.
Now staked to the lead, Bray finished his day with his strongest inning yet by striking out the side.
“He’s just a bulldog out there,” Allen said of Bray, who finished his day with seven innings, striking out 11 and allowing just a single run.
Taking the ball from Bray, Allen turned to T.J. Wink to close down the final two innings.
“To have T.J. in relief, that’s a luxury,” said Allen.
Wink kept Hinckley at arms’ length, stranding a pair of runners in the bottom of the eighth.
An error and hit by pitch made things interesting in the top of the ninth, but Wink induced a weak grounder to end the threat and seal the victory for Isanti.
Bray earned the victory from the hill while Wink picked up the six-out save.
The win wrapped up a 4-0 Region 1C Tournament for the Redbirds, moving the club to 27-6 overall on the season.
Isanti drafts two Nighthawks
Following the contest, Isanti and Hinckley held their draft, picking three pitchers from the non-advancing teams to help for the state showdown.
The Redbirds nabbed North Branch’s Jimmy Skroch and Jordan Axberg as well as taking Max Spitzer from the St. Francis Silverbacks.
Hinckley selected Damon Rademacher of Princeton, Chase Oslin of Quamba and Tanner Vogel of Ramsey.
State awaits
Taking home the bye, the Redbirds will now wait until Aug. 28 before next taking the field.
During this time off Voshell stressed that the team needs to keep doing what they have all season: stay prepared.
“We have to stay hungry and do the same thing we’re always doing; thinking about the next game and staying prepared,” he said.
As for what to do once the tournament kicks off for the Redbirds, it’s a similar approach.
“The biggest thing going forward is that our pitchers continue to throw strikes and our hitters keep having the right plate approach,” said Bray.
Isanti will head to Dundas for the 11 a.m. first pitch, playing the winner of the Gaylord Islanders and the Brownton Bruins.
“The big thing is that the guys accomplished that first step, now we will see how far we can go,” said Allen.
Isanti will learn their opponent on Friday, Aug. 19 when the Gaylord Islanders and the Brownton Bruins battle in Dundas.
