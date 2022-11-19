The Isanti Outlaws entered a weekend home series against the Dells Ducks riding a 10-game winning streak that had lifted the team to second place in the U.S. Premier Hockey League’s Midwest West Division.
Meanwhile the Ducks entered the series in last place in the nine-team division thanks to only one victory and just 7 points. When you factor in the two-game series was being played at the Isanti Ice Arena, well, conditions seemed ripe for an Outlaws romp. Right?
Wrong.
Isanti saw a three-goal lead slip away in what eventually became a 5-4 overtime win for the Ducks on Saturday, Nov. 12. The following afternoon the Outlaws rebounded to post a 5-2 victory to earn 3 points for the weekend.
“We just didn’t play our style or our structure,” Outlaws coach Don Babineau said after Saturday’s overtime contest. “We were completely off the map. …
“We have systems and structures that we play, and we didn’t play them. Instead it was a lot of selfish hockey. There were a lot of things that were uncharacteristic of our team.
“Our guys may have come in here believing that they would dominate. And they didn’t.”
Saturday’s contest appeared to be going according to form when Tyler Schmitt and Finn Overby scored first-period goals to give the Outlaws a 2-0 lead, and Easton Parnell made the score 3-0 with his goal just 1:03 into the second period.
“As a coach, when we got two goals in the first period and another early in the second, you think you have things safe and secure,” Babineau said.
But the Ducks started chipping into that lead with goals roughly two minutes apart late in the second period, and only a goal by Andrew Aljets gave Isanti a two-goal lead entering the third.
The squad from the Dells got two goals by Jacob Behnke less than three minutes apart midway through the third period to tie the game and force overtime.
In that extra session Logan Potts scored his second goal of the game at 4:09 to give the Ducks the win.
On Sunday the Outlaws jumped out on top as Aljets, a Cambridge native, found the back of the net just 1:05 into the contest. But the Ducks tied the game with a power-play goal at the 7:11 mark of the opening period.
Isanti scored the only goal of a penalty-filled second period – the two teams combined for eight penalties – as Kolton Kane collected a power-play goal at 14:44.
The Outlaws then pulled away with two goals just 33 seconds apart in the third as Kane scored at 4:57 before Aljets found the back of the net at 5:30. While the Ducks scored at 12:57 to cut Isanti’s advantage to 4-2, Sully Tikkanen collected an empty-net goal at 18:41 to close out the scoring.
The victory means Isanti has collected points in 12 straight contests and remains second in the USPHL’s Midwest West Division with a 12-3-1 record good for 25 points. The Outlaws are 1 point behind the first-place Minnesota Squatch, while Hudson is third with 22 points in just 12 contests.
“The expectations for us since Day 1 were to be at the top of the standings,” Babineau said. “I’m sure a lot of people didn’t see that coming. …
“It’s a 100-piece puzzle from the start of the season to the end, and every day you have to put pieces of the puzzle together to get the full picture.”
This weekend the Outlaws will travel to Mt. Clemens, Michigan, to play in the USPHL’s Detroit Showcase. Isanti will play four games in three days, starting with a contest against the Battle Creek Kernels on Saturday, Nov. 19.
The next day the Outlaws will face the Cincinnati Cyclones, followed by a contest against the Atlanta Mad Hatters. Isanti will finish the showcase against the Metro Jets, the second-ranked team in the 69-team USPHL, in a game on Monday, Nov. 21.
“This is a showcase where we’ll play teams we don’t normally get to see, so that’s exciting,” Babineau said. “We can see where everyone is at around the league as a whole.
“And as a showcase, you know scouts will be there to see and talk to our players. We hope this is a great opportunity to showcase our guys and increase their opportunities for the future.”
The Outlaws will have little time to rest, as they return home to host the Steele County Blades on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at the Isanti Ice Arena starting at 1 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.