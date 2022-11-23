The Isanti Outlaws won the first three of four U.S. Premier Hockey League games in the Michigan Showcase this past weekend.
On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Outlaws outscored the Battle Creek Kernels 7-5 in their first game at the showcase, which was played in the Mount Clemens, Michigan, Ice Arena.
Isanti rolled to a 4-1 lead after the first period thanks to a pair of goals by Tyler Berglund, one of which came on the power play, as well as goals by Sully Tikkanen and Cambridge-Isanti graduate Easton Parnell.
Carsen Thorson’s goal at 4:40 of the second period made the score 5-1. But the Kernels scored the game’s next three goals, including a pair of power-play markers less than two minutes apart late in the third period, to cut their deficit to a single goal.
The Outlaws pulled away with third-period power-play goals by Keanu McClanahan and Gavin Reintjes to offset a goal by the Kernels in the final two minutes.
Robert Bymers made 31 saves in net to earn the victory.
The next day the Outlaws played twice, starting with a morning contest against the Cincinnati Cyclones that saw Adler Hoaglung stop all 32 shots he faced to backstop Isanti to a 4-0 victory.
The game was scoreless until Parnell netted a short-handed goal at 9:50 of the second period, and McClanahan scored at 18:15 to give the Outlaws a two-goal lead entering the third.
In that final period McClanahan completed his first hat trick of the season with two power-play goals, one coming at 3:31 of the period and the other finding the back of the net at 19:51.
Later that afternoon Isanti faced off against the Metro (Detroit) Hockey Club and skated to another 7-5 victory.
While the Metro Hockey Club got off to a fast start, scoring the game’s first two goals, the Outlaws responded with five goals in the final seven minutes of the first period.
Reintjes got Isanti rolling with his goal at 12:53, and Peyton Andrews tied the contest with a power-play goal 89 seconds later. Then Tikkanen, Tyler Schmitt and Korbin Manson scored in the final three minutes of the period.
The Metro Hockey Club scored the only goal of the second period, and then crept to within a single goal with a power-play tally midway through the third. Parnell gave the Outlaws some breathing room with a goal at 17:44, and McClanahan iced the contest with an empty-netter with just 11 seconds to play.
Tristan Sucher kicked aside 28 shots in goal to backstop the Outlaws to the win.
Isanti’s final game at the showcase, which was played on Monday, Nov. 21, against the Metro (Detroit) Jets, was not completed at press time.
The Outlaws returned home to face the Steele County Blades on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
The next games for Isanti will see them travel to Hudson, Wisconsin, to face the Havoc on Friday, Dec. 2, then return home the next day to host the Minnesota Mullets in a 7:05 p.m. start at the Isanti Ice Arena.
