The Isanti Outlaws saw their U.S. Premier Hockey League losing streak stretch to seven games with a loss at Steele County this past weekend.
The Outlaws were buried by a five-goal second-period avalanche by the Blades, who rolled to a 5-2 victory.
The Isanti Outlaws saw their U.S. Premier Hockey League losing streak stretch to seven games with a loss at Steele County this past weekend.
The Outlaws were buried by a five-goal second-period avalanche by the Blades, who rolled to a 5-2 victory.
Isanti controlled the first period of the contest, with goals by Keanu McClanahan and Easton Parnell giving them a 2-0 lead at the first intermission.
But the Blades scored their first goal just 43 seconds into the second and dominated the frame, outshooting the Outlaws 25-4 and scoring four more goals to take a commanding lead they would not relinquish.
Tristan Sucher took the loss in goal for Isanti despite making 47 saves in the contest.
The loss dropped the Outlaws’ season record to 18-20-1, and while their 37 points keep them in fifth place in the Midwest West Division of the USPHL. But Isanti is now tied with Steele County, although the Blades have played one more game than the Outlaws.
More threatening to that fifth-place spot is the Minnesota Blue Ox, who are just two points behind the Outlaws but have played one fewer game.
Isanti now trails fourth-place Wisconsin Rapids – the team that holds the final bid for a first-round playoff home series – by five points with just five games left on the schedule.
This weekend the Outlaws will return to the Isanti Ice Arena to host the Minnesota Squatch on Friday, Feb. 10, and the Minnesota Moose the following evening. Both of those games will start at 7:05 p.m.
The following weekend Isanti will play its final home game when it hosts the Moose at the Isanti Ice Arena on Friday, Feb. 17.
The regular season will close with road contests against the Moose on Friday, Feb. 24, and the Minnesota Blue Ox on Saturday, Feb. 25.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.