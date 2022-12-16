You will have to excuse the Isanti Outlaws if the team was fighting a bit of confusion in its Saturday, Dec. 10, U.S. Premier Hockey League contest against the Steele County Blades at the Isanti Ice Arena.
The Outlaws, who have struggled at home this season, decided to shake things up after losing to the Minnesota Blue Ox the previous evening. The change? The team used the bench closer to its locker room rather than the traditional north bench.
“That might be the first or second time I’ve done that in my career,” Outlaws coach Don Babineau said of the switch. “I’ve always wondered why we were on the far bench. …
“And superstition is a big thing with hockey players; I thought switching things up might spark some new life in us.”
While it did take a little time for the spark to catch fire, eventually the fuse was lit for Isanti to score the final three goals in a 6-5 overtime victory.
“We can’t lose another game at home,” forward Keanu McClanahan said of his team, which had lost four of its last five home contests before Saturday’s win. “We came back with a different intensity in this game, and we got it done.”
The Outlaws fell behind 1-0 thanks a Blades goal late in the first period, then allowed a goal just 1:47 into the second. McClanahan got Isanti started with a power-play goal at 4:25 of the period, only to see Steele County score just 67 seconds later.
But the Outlaws were able to tie the game entering the third period thanks to goals by Logan Augustine and Kolton Kane.
In the third period Steele County retook the lead with a goal just two minutes in, then appeared to take command with a goal at 7:40. But Isanti took advantage of a Blades penalty to net a power-play goal by Tyler Schmitt at 10:46, then tied the game when McClanahan converted a 5-on-3 situation into his second goal of the contest.
“That’s been our motto all season: When we’re down, we don’t quit,” Babineau said. “It’s a great trait to have, but you don’t want to rely on that.”
Then in a 3-on-3 overtime, McClanahan took advantage of a loose puck to complete his hat trick by scoring the game-winning goal at 2:35.
“I had just hopped off the bench, and I called for the puck,” he said. “I got it in the slot, toe-dragged a little bit, and shot it towards the top of the net.”
The Outlaws began the weekend with a disappointing 7-2 home loss to the Minnesota Blue Ox the previous night. In that contest the Blue Ox scored the only goal of the first period, then added three more goals in the first nine minutes of the second before McClanahan got Isanti on the board with a goal at 12:47.
Andrew Aljets scored at 18:37 to make the score 4-2 after two periods, but in this contest the Outlaws were unable to come back, in part because of five penalties that allowed the Blue Ox to score the game’s final three goals.
“We had a lot of direction on the things we wanted to do, but I thought we fell out of those [systems] right away,” Babineau said. “As a coach, that’s frustrating when you walk into a game plan and your team demolishes it right away. …
“But hockey is all about redemption, and I thought we got that.”
The victory allows the Outlaws to stay in first place in the USPHL’s Midwest West Division with a 17-7-1 record good for 35 points. Isanti starts this week 3 points in front of second-place Hudson and 4 in front of the Minnesota Squatch in third; both of those teams have played five fewer games than the Outlaws.
“It was a great feeling to have [to beat Steele County and stay in first place] going into this next showcase with some energy, knowing we can beat anybody we want to,” McClanahan said. “We just have to keep going from here.”
Isanti will travel just south of Fort Myers, Florida, to play four games in the USPHL’s Florida College Showcase starting Friday, Dec. 16. The Outlaws open play against the Florida Junior Blades at 7:15 p.m. that day, then play twice the next day and once on Sunday in the team’s final games in calendar 2022.
On Saturday, Dec. 17, the Outlaws will face the Atlanta Mad Hatters at 9 a.m., then come back at 3:15 p.m. against the Palm Beach Typhoon. The next day Isanti will face off against the Columbia Infantry in a 9:15 a.m. start.
“There’s going to be a little sunshine, but we still need to treat this like a business trip,” Babineau said of the showcase. “That’s how we’re going to treat it.”
The next home game for the Outlaws is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10, against the Minnesota Squatch; before that Isanti will face the Minnesota Moose at Fogarty Ice House on Friday, Jan. 6, then take on the Hudson Havoc on the road the following evening.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.