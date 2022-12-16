Outlaws Jubo 1215.jpg
Keanu McClanahan is mobbed by his Isanti Outlaw teammates after scoring the game-winning goal in his team's 6-5 overtime home win over Steele County on Saturday, Dec. 10.

 John Wagner

You will have to excuse the Isanti Outlaws if the team was fighting a bit of confusion in its Saturday, Dec. 10, U.S. Premier Hockey League contest against the Steele County Blades at the Isanti Ice Arena.

The Outlaws, who have struggled at home this season, decided to shake things up after losing to the Minnesota Blue Ox the previous evening. The change? The team used the bench closer to its locker room rather than the traditional north bench.

