Outlaws Schmitt 1208.jpg
Buy Now

Tyler Schmitt moves the puck up the ice during a game earlier this season. Schmitt had a short-handed goal in the win over Hudson and two goals against the Minnesota Mullets to give him 25 goals in 23 games this season. He ranks sixth in the USPHL in goals.

 John Wagner

The Isanti Outlaws continued their season-long style of posting impressive road wins and mystifying home losses in U.S. Premier Hockey League play this past weekend.

The Outlaws claimed an impressive 4-2 road victory at Hudson on Friday, Dec. 2. In that contest Isanti twice came back from one-goal deficits to forge ties, then scored twice in the final period to claim the win against one of the top teams in the USPHL.

Load comments