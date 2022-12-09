Tyler Schmitt moves the puck up the ice during a game earlier this season. Schmitt had a short-handed goal in the win over Hudson and two goals against the Minnesota Mullets to give him 25 goals in 23 games this season. He ranks sixth in the USPHL in goals.
The Isanti Outlaws continued their season-long style of posting impressive road wins and mystifying home losses in U.S. Premier Hockey League play this past weekend.
The Outlaws claimed an impressive 4-2 road victory at Hudson on Friday, Dec. 2. In that contest Isanti twice came back from one-goal deficits to forge ties, then scored twice in the final period to claim the win against one of the top teams in the USPHL.
The Havoc scored first in this contest, but Logan Augustine netted a power-play goal at 17:14 of the opening period to knot the game at 1-1. Hudson scored just 1:46 into the second period to retake the lead, but Tyler Schmitt netted a short-handed goal at 12:55 to again retie things.
Then in the third period the Outlaws took the lead for good when Tyler Berglund scored at 4:04, and Andrew Aljets added an insurance goal with 32 seconds to play.
Robert Bymers made those goals stand up to earn the victory, finished with 32 saves.
But that victory was followed by a head-scratching performance the following night as the Outlaws dropped a 5-3 decision to the Minnesota Mullets at the Isanti Ice Arena. The Mullets enter play this week in last place in the USPHL’S Midwest West Division, while Isanti is in first place.
In that contest the Mullets scored three times in a seven-minute span to lead 3-0 after the first period, then increased their lead to 4-0 with a goal at 5:03 of the second.
Isanti started to come back with a goal by Schmitt just 82 seconds after the fourth goal by the Mullets, and Easton Parnell scored at 10:21 before Schmitt added his second goal of the night at 11:18 to cut the deficit to a single goal.
But that was as close as the Outlaws would come as they did not score again, while the Mullets added an insurance marker at 8:56 of the final period. That period was marred by 10 penalties, six of those on the Outlaws.
Still Isanti will enter play this week atop the USPHL’s Midwest West Division with a 16-6-1 record good for 33 points. The Minnesota Squatch is second with 29 points, but have played only 19 games, while Hudson is third with 28 points in just 18 games.
This weekend the Outlaws hope to solve the problems that have caused them to post a 3-2 record on home ice compared to an impressive 13-4 in contests away from home. The Outlaws will host the Minnesota Blue Ox on Friday, Dec. 9, then play the Steele County Blades the following evening. Both games will face off at 7:05 p.m. at the Isanti Ice Arena.
