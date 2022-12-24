Outlaws Parnell 1222.jpg
Isanti Outlaws forward Easton Parnell, a Cambridge native, fights for position in front of the Steele County net in a contest played earlier this season. Parnell scored three goals, but the Outlaws lost four games in a showcase played in Estero, Florida last weekend.

 John Wagner

Florida’s sun and warm weather were not kind to the Isanti Outlaws, who lost four games at the U.S. Premier Hockey League’s Florida College Showcase played at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.

The first of those four games, which was played on Friday, Dec. 16, was the closest, as Isanti dropped a 6-4 decision to the Florida Junior Blades. In that contest the Outlaws came back three times from a one-goal deficit before running out of gas in the final period.

