Isanti Outlaws forward Easton Parnell, a Cambridge native, fights for position in front of the Steele County net in a contest played earlier this season. Parnell scored three goals, but the Outlaws lost four games in a showcase played in Estero, Florida last weekend.
Florida’s sun and warm weather were not kind to the Isanti Outlaws, who lost four games at the U.S. Premier Hockey League’s Florida College Showcase played at Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida.
The first of those four games, which was played on Friday, Dec. 16, was the closest, as Isanti dropped a 6-4 decision to the Florida Junior Blades. In that contest the Outlaws came back three times from a one-goal deficit before running out of gas in the final period.
The Junior Blades scored the only goal of the opening period, but Easton Parnell tied the contest at 8:42 of the second. The two teams then erupted for five goals in the final four minutes of that period, with Keanu McClanahan scoring on the power play while Parnell found the back of the net with just 39 seconds left in the period.
But the Junior Blades led 4-3 thanks to a goal scored with just 15 seconds left in the second period, then added a goal midway through the third. Korbin Manson cut the Outlaws’ deficit to one with his goal at 18:38, but the Junior Blades scored the game’s final goal with just six seconds left.
Robert Bymers finished with 45 saves for Isanti in that contest.
The next day the Outlaws lost a pair of contests, starting with an 6-0 setback against the Atlanta Mad Hatters in the morning. Atlanta scored once off Isanti goaltender Adler Hoagland in each of the first two periods, then broke the game open with a four-goal explosion in the third.
Hoagland was credited with 43 saves in the loss.
In the evening the Palm Beach Typhoon blew away the Outlaws in an 8-2 victory. Parnell and Gavin Crissler each scored goals in the first period for Isanti, which ended in a 2-2 tie.
But Palm Beach scored twice more in the second period and tallied for more goals in the third against Bymers, who stopped 47 shots.
On Sunday, Dec. 18, the Columbia Infantry fired home six goals in the second period and five more in the third of an 11-2 rout of the Outlaws.
McClanahan gave Isanti a lead with the only goal of the opening period, only to see Columbia notch four goals in a three-minute span early in the second. Tyler Schmitt scored on the power play at 9:51 of that period, but the Infantry responded with two goals in the second and five unanswered goals in the third to pull away.
Tristan Sucher started in goal for the Outlaws and made 17 saves until he was pulled after the fourth second-period goal by Columbia. Bymers stopped 13 shots in the second period and two more in the third before allowing the second Infantry goal in the final period. Sucher then returned and kicked aside 13 more shots while allowing three more goals.
After that long weekend, the Outlaws have fallen into a third-place tie in the USPHL’s Midwest West Division with the Minnesota Moose; both teams have identical 17-11-1 records good for 35 points.
The Outlaws will take a break for the holidays and will not return to action until they face the Minnesota Moose at Fogerty Ice House on Friday, Jan. 6, in a 7:05 start. The next day Isanti will travel to Hudson to play the first-place Havoc in a 7 p.m. contest.
The next home game for the Outlaws is set for Tuesday, Jan. 10, against the Minnesota Squatch starting at 1:05 p.m. at the Isanti Ice Arena. That contest is the first of five straight home games for the Outlaws in a 13-day span.
