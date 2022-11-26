The path to the top of the Mississippi 8 Conference has run through the Chisago Lakes girls hockey team in the recent years, as the Wildcats have won the conference for the past three straight season.
That made for what would be a tough early season test for the Northern Tier Stars on Thursday, Nov. 17, at the Isanti Ice Arena.
Coming close to knocking off the reigning conference champs, the Stars fell short after a three-goal outburst by the Wildcats in the third period helped them claim the 8-5 victory.
The contest got off to a bang with five first-period goals scored by the two rivals. Northern Tier broke the ice via a goal from Josaphine Jones before Chisago Lakes netted the next three scores to lead 3-1. A goal by Ashlynn Grady cut the deficit to 3-2 to bring the teams into the first intermission.
Back for the second period, the back and forth battle resumed. Northern Tier’s Kennedy Cusick knotted the game at 3-3 before the Wildcats bounced back. Chisago Lakes scored the next two goals to build its lead before Taylor Kozak found the back of the net to send the game to the final period with a 5-4 Wildcats margin.
The third period, however, featured efficient play that sent Chisago Lakes home with the victory. Getting up only eight shots, the Wildcats scored on three of them. Chisago Lakes broke out to a 7-4 lead that lasted until Jones scored her second of the night, but the Wildcats answered with an empty-netter with time running out to seal the victory.
A big difference in the contest was the man-up opportunities. Chisago Lakes scored on two of three chances while Northern Tier went 0-4 on the power play.
Jones’ two scores in the game led the team while Mackenzie Fiedler added two assists. In net, Mackenzie Baumgardt suffered the loss despite 27 saves for the Stars.
Superior 3, Northern Tier 0
The Spartans shut out the Stars via a 3-0 score at the Superior Ice Arena on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Abby Thurmer suffered the loss in net, giving up a goal in the first period and two more in the second. Thurmer turned away 22 shots versus the Spartans.
The Stars now sit at 1-3 on the season.
Following the contest versus the Spartans, the Stars again played on Monday, Nov. 21, versus North St. Paul/Tartan before embarking on a weeklong break. That contest was not completed at press time.
