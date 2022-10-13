The Isanti Outlaws split a pair of road games in U.S. Premier Hockey League action last weekend.
The Outlaws opened the week with a 5-1 loss to the Steele County Blades on Friday, Oct. 7. In that contest Isanti surrendered three goals in the opening period and was unable to recover.
Carsen Thorson, a St. Francis native who played for the Northern Edge team last season, scored a power-play goal at the 10:10 mark of the middle period to get the Outlaws on the board.
Tristan Sucher started in goal for Isanti and made seven saves on the 10 shots he faced. Robert Bymers took over in the second period and allowed just one goal while making 13 saves; Steele County’s final goal was an empty-net tally at the 16:16 mark of the final period.
The following evening the Outlaws avenged a season-opening loss to the Minnesota Squatch by earning a 6-2 victory on the Squatch’s home ice.
Big Lake native Tyler Schmitt got Isanti rolling with a first-period hat trick that gave the Outlaws a 3-1 lead after one. Kolton Kane scored twice in the second period to lift Isanti to a 5-2 lead after two periods, and Mora product Korbin Kahle found the back of the net midway through the final period to close the scoring.
Bymers came up big in goal for the Outlaws, stopping 52 shots to earn the victory as Isanti improved to 2-3 on the season.
The Outlaws return to action this weekend with another road trip that will see them play a pair of games against the Dells Ducks. The contest on Friday, Oct. 14, will start at 7:30 p.m., while the opening faceoff the following night is set for 7:45 p.m.
The next home contest for the Outlaws is against Wisconsin Rapids on Sunday, Oct. 23, in a noon start.
