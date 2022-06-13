The Fox 9’s Town Ball Tour will be at Redbird Field in Isanti on Wednesday, June 15 when the Isanti Redbirds play Ramsey.

Actually there will be two games at Redbird Field that day as Cambridge American Legion team hosts St. Michael in a contest that will start at 4 p.m.

That will be followed by the contest between the Redbirds and the Ramsey Renegades, which is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Fox 9 TV personalities will be on hand and will periodically broadcasting live back to their station.

The Fox 9 ice cream truck will be passing out free ice cream at the ballpark, and the ballpark’s concession stand will be open for refreshments.

