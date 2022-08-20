Tony Nelson, left, and Neil Jennissen, center, shown here at the Cambridge-Isanti Hall of Fame last August, were both inducted into the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association Dave Bartelma Wrestling Hall of Fame.
An introduction into any Hall of Fame is special. Being able to do it with a close contact, namely an athlete-coaching duo, has to make that special moment even more exceptional.
Tony Nelson, 2009 Cambridge-Isanti graduate, and longtime Bluejacket wrestling coach Neil Jennissen, got to experience that moment together as both earned induction into the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association Dave Bartelma Wrestling Hall of Fame earlier this year.
Finding out that he would be joining his coach in the same Hall of Fame class was a memorable experience, said Nelson.
“It was really cool to be able to go in alongside him; Neil has been a huge person in my life. Having him as a coach through high school built a massive foundation for my wrestling career,” said Nelson.
Nelson earned the honor due to excelling at both the high school level for the Bluejackets, and collegiate level for the University of Minnesota.
Nelson earned three trips to the state meet in his high school career, was a three-time state qualifier and held a state title at 215 pounds, with a 141-18 record with 80 pins to earn himself a spot on the Gophers’ wrestling team.
The Bluejacket alum pushed to an even higher level in college. Nelson was a four-time All-American for the Gophers, a three-time Big 10 Champ, a three-time NCAA finalist, and a two-time National Champion with more than 100 career wins. Nelson’s 131 wins for the Gophers puts him at ninth in Minnesota wrestling history.
Nelson was also a three-time World Team Member on the United States Freestyle Team.
“He’s a tremendous person and tremendous athlete. He’s one of those guys you are always proud of and always impressed by. Very special guy,” said Jennissen.
“I’m just really fortunate to have been his coach.”
As for Jennissen’s bid to the Hall of Fame, the current Bluejacket coach did so by both his wrestling and coaching. Jennissen, a Staples High School grad, continued his career wrestling at the next level for the University of Minnesota-Morris and St. Cloud State.
Jennissen began his career coaching for Cambridge-Isanti in 1990. Since taking over as coach for the Bluejackets, Jennissen has racked up 645 wins, 10 conference titles and 12 section titles. Individually, Jennissen has coached 164 state entrants, 81 section champions, 70 all-state wrestlers, 17 academic all-state wrestlers, and 311 all-conference wrestlers.
Along with his accolades, Jennissen’s coaching carried its way off the mats.
“He just really wants to help people, not only wrestling but life in general, and help them get going in the right direction. He’s a guy that will do anything for you,” said Nelson.
With Nelson and Jennissen’s introduction into the hall of fame, the two will join Luke Becker, another Bluejackets’ graduate.
Becker also wrestled for the University of Minnesota and now is the assistant head coach for the Gophers’ wrestling program.
The induction ceremony for Nelson and Jennissen was held in May. The two big time influences in Bluejackets’ wrestling history were joined by Steve Carlson, Dan Lefebvre, Jim Repke, Ron Sanders, Zach Sanders and Kevin Steinhaus for the 2022 class.
