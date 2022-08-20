CI HoF Nelson.jpg
Tony Nelson, left, and Neil Jennissen, center, shown here at the Cambridge-Isanti Hall of Fame last August, were both inducted into the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association Dave Bartelma Wrestling Hall of Fame.

 File photo

An introduction into any Hall of Fame is special. Being able to do it with a close contact, namely an athlete-coaching duo, has to make that special moment even more exceptional.

Tony Nelson, 2009 Cambridge-Isanti graduate, and longtime Bluejacket wrestling coach Neil Jennissen, got to experience that moment together as both earned induction into the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association Dave Bartelma Wrestling Hall of Fame earlier this year.

