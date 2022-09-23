For Jason Porter, the time for change came last spring.
“When we took over the [Rum River] Mallards, it just never felt like the team was ours,” said Porter, who took over as owner of the U.S. Premier Hockey League franchise based at the Isanti Ice Arena last year. “We didn’t have any emotional attachment to the name – no ownership of it. Someone else created it.
“And there was another team called the ‘Ducks’ in the league.”
So Porter brainstormed with a few fans and parents of players on the team. The result was a change in the nickname for the USPHL team to the Isanti Outlaws.
The organization will play its first official game with its new name on Friday, Sept. 23, when it travels to face the Minnesota Squatch, an expansion team based in Elk River, in a 7:15 p.m. start.
The reason for the name change was to get a fresh start from a year ago, when the Mallards finished seventh among eight teams in the USPHL’s Midwest West Division with an 11-31-2 record good for just 24 points.
“We wanted something that felt like our baby now,” Porter said. “We want to get a clean slate, start over and do things right.”
The changes also include a new coach, Don Babineau – a move that nearly didn’t happen.
“Don had reached out to me, and we seemed to connect,” Porter said. “We’re close to the same age, and we have the same interests. I wanted someone who had a background in hockey. …
“I asked him to call me on a Friday, and he didn’t, so I talked to another coach about hiring him. Then Don called me on a Saturday and asked, ‘Is that job still open?’ He was my first choice; Don had the best reputation in hockey, so he was at the top of the list.”
The Outlaws played an exhibition game against the Squatch at the Isanti Ice Arena on Saturday, Sept. 17, and claimed a 7-5 victory with a roster filled with familiar names. Among those are Easton Parnell, a Cambridge-Isanti grad who last season led the Mallards with 26 assists and 39 points; Tyler Schmidt, a Big Lake product who was second behind Parnell with 25 assists and 36 points; and Noah Heiderschied, a Rush City native who was third on the team with 15 goals.
Among the newcomers to this year’s squad are several other Cambridge-Isanti products such as Andrew Aljets, Finn Overby and Jaxon Jones.
“We got off to a slow start, but once we got some momentum and got some of the veteran players to buy in, I think we’re on to something now,” Babineau said. “We have quality individuals that really care about their game, and the chemistry is starting to build.”
Babineau said he is excited by the potential of this year’s team.
“We were 6-2 in two summer showcases,” he said. “I think that’s when the winning culture started to build, and that’s what we’re building on.
“In the summer, it’s a waiting game, with kids trying to figure out if they will fit into a program and get along with a coach. After the showcases, I think kids realized this was a good opportunity.”
After the season opener against the Squatch, Isanti will travel to Coon Rapids to face the Minnesota Blue Ox, last year’s Midwest West regular-season champs, on Friday, Sept. 30, starting at 7 p.m.
The following evening will see the Outlaws open the home season against the Minnesota Mullets in a 7:05 p.m. start at the Isanti Ice Arena.
