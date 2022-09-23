Isanti Outlaws 0922.jpg
The Isanti Outlaws will open the USPHL season on Friday, Sept. 23. The home opener is set for Saturday, Oct. 1, against the Minnesota Mullets, with faceoff set for 7:05 p.m.

 John Wagner

For Jason Porter, the time for change came last spring.

“When we took over the [Rum River] Mallards, it just never felt like the team was ours,” said Porter, who took over as owner of the U.S. Premier Hockey League franchise based at the Isanti Ice Arena last year. “We didn’t have any emotional attachment to the name – no ownership of it. Someone else created it.

