The Isanti City Council, meeting as the city’s Planning Commission, held two public hearings on Tuesday, Oct. 18, that looked at parts of the city’s zoning rules.
The first was a request from American First CDL Academy, a truck driving school based in Columbia Heights, to construct a building to be used for offices, classes and garage space to hold classes in Isanti. The site is a 4-acre lot in the Industrial Park District.
Ryan Saltis, a community development specialist for the city, placed a spotlight on the lighting requirements for the plan.
“The lighting designs are important because there is residential property to the east,” he said. “It’s important to see that everything is down-lit rather than projected.”
The planning commission also asked questions about access to the lot before granting it unanimous approval.
Then the commission looked at a zoning ordinance text amendment to allow horses to be kept on a property zoned R-1, which is “Single Family Residential.” That zoning prohibits stabling of horses on a property.
But the property is unique in that it is 38.1 acres in size on the northeast border of town next to the now-defunct Sanbrook Golf Course, which forms the south and west borders.
“The applicant would like to construct horse stables and an indoor riding barn on this parcel,” Saltis explained. “Currently city code prohibits keeping horses within city limits, and the applicant would like to amend the code.”
Saltis and city staff proposed rezoning the area to R-1A, which stands for “Residential Rural Zoning District.” He said that zoning was created to permit a more rural lifestyle within the city limits, and keeping horses would be permitted.
The zoning would permit one horse per every 2 acres of land; the applicant, Stephanie Neumann, said she plans to use the parcel for personal use rather than public horse riding.
Neumann’s potential new neighbor, Lynn Swanson, spoke favorably about the move.
“I haven’t even met them in person, but they seem like nice people when we’ve talked to them on the phone,” Swanson said. “I don’t anticipate issues with the horses. I used to farm the acreage they are developing, and I think it will be great to have horses there.”
The Planning Commission unanimously approved the zoning move.
Both proposals are expected to be brought to City Council at its next meeting, which is set for Tuesday, Nov. 1.
