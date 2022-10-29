The Isanti City Council, meeting as the city’s Planning Commission, held two public hearings on Tuesday, Oct. 18, that looked at parts of the city’s zoning rules.

The first was a request from American First CDL Academy, a truck driving school based in Columbia Heights, to construct a building to be used for offices, classes and garage space to hold classes in Isanti. The site is a 4-acre lot in the Industrial Park District.

