On Wednesday, Aug. 30, the Isanti County Veterans Service Office held an open house for their new location that will now be more accessible to veterans. The office was previously located within the Isanti County Government Center on the second floor. Many veterans and community members attended the open house in support of veterans and the county. Lunch was hosted by Cambridge Bar & Grill while red, white, and blue cupcakes were available for dessert. The building is located at 1700 E Rum River Dr S, in Cambridge.
Local veterans and their wives attended the open house for the new Isanti County Veterans Service Office location. They were able to enjoy a meal from the Cambridge-Isanti Grill that was available at the event. Left to right; Neil and Evie Danielson, Carl and Phyllis Anderson. Neil served in the United States Air Force and Carl served in the United States Army.
Sean Okerlund (second from left) of Cambridge Bar & Grill was given a plaque from the Veteran’s Service Office, thanking him for his continued support and all that he does in the community for veterans. Left to right: Jamie High, veterans service officer: Okerlund; Stacey Brown, assistant veterans service officer; and Steve Wilson, family friend and neighbor of Okerlund.
